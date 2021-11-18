Community gathers for 60th anniversary of the Albany Movement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - From musical selections to reflections, Wednesday was a time to celebrate those who sacrificed their lives for equal rights in the city of Albany decades ago.

Attendee Valorie Brown Williams said this was a chance to get informed about an unspoken, and often forgotten historical moment.

“There are certain names that you associate with it more and other names that you don’t. there are certain people in growing up that I heard the name but I heard it in a negative connotation and today that was changed,” Williams said.

Tyler Harris is a historian and curator of African American history. He said it’s essential to make sure that events like the Albany movement are preserved and remembered for years to come.

“What happened here actually changed what happened in the rest of the country, and the rest of the world. Martin Luther King, Jr. had to come to Albany. Our history has always been a very good concern of mine. I’ve always been passionate about passing information on and getting a hard copy of whatever I have to make sure that the next generation has that same information,” Williams said.

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough officially proclaimed November 17, 2021, as Albany Movement Day.

