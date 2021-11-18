Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Community gathers for 60th anniversary of the Albany Movement

By Kiera Hood
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - From musical selections to reflections, Wednesday was a time to celebrate those who sacrificed their lives for equal rights in the city of Albany decades ago.

Attendee Valorie Brown Williams said this was a chance to get informed about an unspoken, and often forgotten historical moment.

“There are certain names that you associate with it more and other names that you don’t. there are certain people in growing up that I heard the name but I heard it in a negative connotation and today that was changed,” Williams said.

Tyler Harris is a historian and curator of African American history. He said it’s essential to make sure that events like the Albany movement are preserved and remembered for years to come.

“What happened here actually changed what happened in the rest of the country, and the rest of the world. Martin Luther King, Jr. had to come to Albany. Our history has always been a very good concern of mine. I’ve always been passionate about passing information on and getting a hard copy of whatever I have to make sure that the next generation has that same information,” Williams said.

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough officially proclaimed November 17, 2021, as Albany Movement Day.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Drennen
Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office chief deputy arrested
Albany Police Department
Man stabbed at Albany motel
Jonathan Vann was one of two men charged in connection to the triple homicide.
Man pleads guilty to 2019 triple homicide case
Ashley Henderson, Thomas County Central head football coach form 2018 - 2021
Henderson relieved of TCC football coaching duties
The incident discussed Monday involved two rottweilers.
2 Albany dogs deemed dangerous following Monday hearing

Latest News

VCS nurses surprised with $10k stipend.
Valdosta City Schools’ nurses presented with $10k bonus
New additions coming to Wild Adventures 2022 season.
Wild Adventures, Georgia Beer Co. partner up to bring beer and wine sales to theme park next season
WALB
Former homeless man now helping Albany community with clothing drive
WALB
Valdosta City Schools’ nurses presented with $10k bonus