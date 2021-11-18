Clouds tomorrow, falling temps Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hope you’ve been enjoying the unseasonably warm temperatures upper 70s low 80s. We’ve got one more warm day before a cold front ushers in much cooler air. Ahead of the front more clouds and maybe a sprinkle or two but virtually no rain. Clearing with falling temperatures Friday. Expect a 10-15° drop with highs in the 60s around 70 with tons of sunshine through the weekend.

Rain chances return late Sunday into early Monday as the next cold front slides across the region. Not a big return of moisture with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Quickly drying out and cooler into midweek. Highs drop from around 70 to upper 50s lows 60s and lows from the upper 30s to low 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. Chilly air holds into Thanksgiving Day. Black could be wet as another system heads east.

