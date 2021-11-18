Celebration of Lights returns to Downtown Albany for 31st year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Celebration of Lights is back in Downtown Albany with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Santa will make an appearance this year at the end of the parade, along with vendors at the annual Christmas village on Dec. 4. But new precautions will be in place to keep visitors safe.

“Like handwashing stations, we also have hand sanitizer stations that are gonna be out. So we’ve added some protocols that relate to that. Of course, we’re encouraging people to certainly be aware of their distance,” said Lequrica Gaskins, downtown manager for The City of Albany.

The vendors will be lined up on Jackson Street and will start selling at 4 p.m. But this year, the city is making a push to shop local and support the economy.

“There will be businesses which will be open prior to the vendors being set up and the parade that Saturday, so we are asking the community to come out and support their favorite downtown business, retail and or restaurant and just show their support this holiday season,” said Gaskins.

If you are looking to sign up for your business as a vendor the deadline is this Saturday and you can find it on the City of Albany’s website.

