ASU remembers late teammate, prepares for playoff game

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two teams were sent off on Thursday in a special way. One was the Dougherty County Comprehensive High School Trojans and the other was the Albany State University (ASU) Golden Rams.

This send-off had a special meaning for both teams. The Trojans only racked up six wins in the previous five years before gathering nine so far this year. They are in the second round of a bracket-style playoff and play and Riverdale High School on Friday.

This is also special for the Albany State Rams because of Adonis Butler, a teammate they lost a few weeks ago.

Some of Butler’s teammates told WALB news 10 they are emotional, but they are prepared for the upcoming battle with West Georgia.

Three Albany State cheerleaders doing a cheer routine at Thursday's send-off celebration. (WALB)

“Honestly, I’ve got to give credit to God to balance everything. God’s just been keeping us strong through this time and he’s been able to help us transform our emotions and play on the field and keep us from being over-emotional, but you know, play hard as well” said Derik Davis, an ASU tight end, said.

Davis is an Albany native and says the team, he especially, feeds off the energy from the crowd.

This is the first home playoff game in more than 10 years for Albany State. Head Coach Gabe Giardina said fans will be impressed with the speed and effort they will put forth.

“Everybody who is an Albany community member that has seen us play and everybody who has not seen us play, come watch us play on Saturday. I think you’re going to see a team that really plays hard for each other that loves each other,” Giardina said.

The Rams take on the Wolves on Saturday at 1 p.m. The loser goes home.

