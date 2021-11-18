APD looking for missing teen
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Zaivianna Anderson was last seen on Wednesday. She is described as 4′11, 162 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She is possibly wearing a red shirt and black pants. Police said she has medical concerns and cognitive disabilities.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or the non-emergency line at (229) 431-2132.
