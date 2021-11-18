Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD looking for missing teen

She was last seen on Nov. 17.
She was last seen on Nov. 17.(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Zaivianna Anderson was last seen on Wednesday. She is described as 4′11, 162 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She is possibly wearing a red shirt and black pants. Police said she has medical concerns and cognitive disabilities.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or the non-emergency line at (229) 431-2132.

Albany Ga Police Department needs your help with locating Zaivianna Anderson. If you have any information please call 911 or Crimestoopers 229-436-TIPS. Zaivianna was last seen in the Eagle Trace area.

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Henderson, Thomas County Central head football coach form 2018 - 2021
Henderson relieved of TCC football coaching duties
Marion Albritten Jr.
APD: Armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to social media tips
Ambulance generic
18-year-old injured in Worth Co. motorcycle crash
Raymond Drennen
Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office chief deputy arrested
WALB did reach out to the Colquitt County School District. They said they could not give us a...
Former Colquitt Co. principal files complaint after contract not renewed

Latest News

WALB
Sweet Tea & History: Meeting war reenactors on the battlefield in Irwinville
WALB
The Celebration of Lights Returns to Downtown Albany for it’s 31st year celebration
WALB
Mother of 5 Opens New Business-Albany
Gavel on wooden block
Nashville man convicted of distributing drugs through the mail