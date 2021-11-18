APD looking for missing teen

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Zaivianna Anderson was last seen on Wednesday. She is described as 4′11, 162 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She is possibly wearing a red shirt and black pants. Police said she has medical concerns and cognitive disabilities.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or the non-emergency line at (229) 431-2132.

Albany Ga Police Department needs your help with locating Zaivianna Anderson. If you have any information please call 911 or Crimestoopers 229-436-TIPS. Zaivianna was last seen in the Eagle Trace area. Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.