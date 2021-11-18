Albany Tech Men’s Basketball celebrates its own signing to a D1 program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This Wednesday was an exciting day for Albany Tech basketball.

The Titans celebrated one of their own as Jalen Nesmith signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Jacksonville University. For the sophomore who went to high school in Jacksonville, this day is a special one. Nesmith told us he could not be more excited to be a Dolphin.

”They came down here to one of our practices and they were the only division one coaches that were recruiting me. They came down here and I just felt like that showed that they really wanted me and stuff so last year with Covid and stuff it was hard to get recruited you know. So at the end of the year I really didn’t know what I was going to do so I had to take a bet on myself and come back here and just work and then this opportunity came and Jacksonville saw how good of a point guard I was and they wanted me to come right away,” said Nesmith.

A big day for Jalen and the Titans who are already off to a 4-0 start this season.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.