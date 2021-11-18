Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany Tech Men’s Basketball celebrates its own signing to a D1 program

Albany Tech's Jalen Nesmith signs with Jacksonville University
Albany Tech's Jalen Nesmith signs with Jacksonville University(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This Wednesday was an exciting day for Albany Tech basketball.

The Titans celebrated one of their own as Jalen Nesmith signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Jacksonville University. For the sophomore who went to high school in Jacksonville, this day is a special one. Nesmith told us he could not be more excited to be a Dolphin.

”They came down here to one of our practices and they were the only division one coaches that were recruiting me. They came down here and I just felt like that showed that they really wanted me and stuff so last year with Covid and stuff it was hard to get recruited you know. So at the end of the year I really didn’t know what I was going to do so I had to take a bet on myself and come back here and just work and then this opportunity came and Jacksonville saw how good of a point guard I was and they wanted me to come right away,” said Nesmith.

A big day for Jalen and the Titans who are already off to a 4-0 start this season.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Drennen
Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office chief deputy arrested
Albany Police Department
Man stabbed at Albany motel
Jonathan Vann was one of two men charged in connection to the triple homicide.
Man pleads guilty to 2019 triple homicide case
Ashley Henderson, Thomas County Central head football coach form 2018 - 2021
Henderson relieved of TCC football coaching duties
The incident discussed Monday involved two rottweilers.
2 Albany dogs deemed dangerous following Monday hearing

Latest News

Florida safety Rashad Torrence II (22) intercepts a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver...
Georgia Bulldogs return to Athens for senior day
Golden Rams dominate conference awards
Albany State Golden Rams dominate SIAC honors
The Blazers will travel to Pensacola to take on West Florida Saturday at 5pm.
Valdosta State Blazers are one win away from perfect season
Albany State Golden Rams football team
Albany State Golden Rams determined to win first conference title since 2013