Albany food distribution set for this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sherwood Baptist Church is hoping to give a holiday blessing this Thanksgiving.

On Saturday, the church is hosting a food distribution at their Hope Center to bring healthier food options to Albany.

Volunteers said they packed over 1,000 pounds of sweet potatoes. They hope this will help relieve some of the stress families face over the holidays.

Flint River Fresh Executive Director Fredando Jackson said this is one way they can help get fresh, healthier options to the table. (Source: WALB)

“It’s really stressful this time of year to open up your refrigerator, open up your cabinet and not have enough to feed your child. We want to make our community healthier and make sure that everyone really will have a Thanksgiving meal on the table,” said Jackson.

Food is being donated by Feeding the Valley and Flint River Fresh. Jackson said their goal is to provide meals for nearly 500 families.

Ken Bevel is the Sherwood Baptist pastor of local missions. (WALB)

Sherwood Baptist Church Pastor Ken Bevel said they wanted to help families who may be struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ll be giving out food boxes, frozen meat, sweet potatoes, collard greens. So we’re expecting a lot of people to come and be a blessing to everyone,” said Bevel.

All you need to bring is your photo ID. It’s one box per family or one box per ID.

Jackson said through partnerships, they’re hoping to have more food distributions often.

The church hopes to feed 500 families. (WALB)

“We hope to create a program that for those in need can reach out to us and receive fresh food and vegetables, fresh perishable items and things like that,” said Jackson.

The food distribution will be Saturday from 8-10 a.m., at Sherwood Hope Center, 925 Pine Avenue in Albany.

