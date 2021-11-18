Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

2 wanted, 1 arrested in Lowndes Co. motel fatal shooting

Lowndes County
Lowndes County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested and two people remain at large in connection to an October fatal shooting at a Valdosta motel, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at a motel on Lakes Boulevard on Oct. 28.

When law enforcement arrived, Alpha Jackson was found dead inside a motel room. It was determined that Jackson died from a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Cordell Sutton, Terri Gary and Brittany Reaves were identified as suspects.

The sheriff’s office said Gary was arrested on murder warrants and that Sutton and Reaves remain at large.

Sutton is described as a Black male, 35, is 5′11 and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Reaves is described as Black female, 29, 5′1 and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (229) 671-2950 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Henderson, Thomas County Central head football coach form 2018 - 2021
Henderson relieved of TCC football coaching duties
Marion Albritten Jr.
APD: Armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to social media tips
Ambulance generic
18-year-old injured in Worth Co. motorcycle crash
WALB did reach out to the Colquitt County School District. They said they could not give us a...
Former Colquitt Co. principal files complaint after contract not renewed
Raymond Drennen
Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office chief deputy arrested

Latest News

The Celebration of Lights is returning to Downtown Albany for its 31st year.
Celebration of Lights returns to Downtown Albany for 31st year
Monerica Thomas started In & Out Lab screenings with her five children.
A Family Affair: Albany mother opens new business with sons by her side
The annual food drive is the biggest one across the nation. (Source: WALB)
WALB’s annual Days of Giving set for Dec. 1-2
She was last seen on Nov. 17.
Update: Missing Albany teen found safe