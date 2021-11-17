Ask the Expert
Protesters blast Georgia for slow pace of rental help

FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo.
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo.(KEYC Photo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Housing activists, tenants and lawmakers are pressuring Georgia officials to speed up the distribution of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal aid aimed at preventing evictions in the state.

Congress set aside nearly $1 billion in funding for Georgia to help tenants pay past due rent and utility bills during the pandemic.

But the state has struggled to get the money out. At a rally Tuesday in Atlanta, scores of protesters demanded faster help to prevent evictions.

Georgia’s funds are being administered by the state Department of Community Affairs.

The agency said in a statement it has added staff and extended working hours to process applications.

