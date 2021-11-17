Play of the Week: Dougherty touchdown pass

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WALB) - In the first round of the state playoffs, our southwest Georgia teams did not disappoint when it came to making the big plays.

The week 13 play of the week came from the Good Life City.

Dougherty Trojans traveled to Savannah to take on Jenkins.

The 8-2 Trojans and Kam Davis came up big against the Warriors on a strike to Larry Lane who was on an island deep in Jenkins territory.

And he would stroll in for 6.

Part of a big night for the Trojans as they move onto the second round for the first time since 2005.

