Phoebe Foundation to host 33rd Albany Jingle Bell Jog in person

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Phoebe Foundation will host its 33rd Jingle Bell Jog in person this year.

The money raised will help the Children’s Miracle Network. Race funds will go towards Phoebe Putney Health System’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, which helps the smallest and most vulnerable patients they serve.

The event also caters to different fitness levels.

Becca Miller, the Children’s Miracle Network coordinator at Phoebe Foundation, said they have a 10K, 5K and a one-mile run.

Becca Miller, Childrens Miracle Network Coordinator At Phoebe Foundation (WALB)

“We have walkers that come out. You can do the one mile. We encourage you to bring your family and your friends and make it a fun holiday event to kick off your Christmas season,” said Miller.

The race will start at Tift Park in Albany on Dec. 11. The 10K will start 8 a.m., the fun run will be next at 9 a.m. and the 5K will start at 9:30 a.m.

Registration ranges from $25.00 to $30.00.

Miller said registration fees go up after Dec. 4. To register for the Jingle Bell Jog, visit the Pheobe Foundation website here.

