Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

Savannah Bobe, 13, was reported missing out of Lee County.
Savannah Bobe, 13, was reported missing out of Lee County.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Savannah Bobe was last seen on Philema Road in Lee County.

She is believed to be headed to Tallahassee with an unknown 17-20-year-old man.

She is described as 5′2, 120 pounds and has brown eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing maroon sweatpants and a black hoodie that says “BEBE” on it.

Anyone with information on Bobe’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Drennen
Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office chief deputy arrested
Albany Police Department
Man stabbed at Albany motel
Jonathan Vann was one of two men charged in connection to the triple homicide.
Man pleads guilty to 2019 triple homicide case
The incident discussed Monday involved two rottweilers.
2 Albany dogs deemed dangerous following Monday hearing
Cowboy Bills in Dougherty County
Update: Man injured in Dougherty Co. nightclub shooting dies, suspect in custody

Latest News

WALB did reach out to the Colquitt County School District. They said they could not give us a...
Former Colquitt Co. principal files complaint after contract not renewed
Civil War reenactment at the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site in Irwinville, Ga. on Nov. 6,...
Sweet Tea & History: Meeting war reenactors on the battlefield in Irwinville
All five inmates are now in custody.
Update: All 5 escaped Pulaski Co. inmates in custody
Civil War reenactment at the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site in Irwinville, Ga. on Nov. 6,...
Civil War reenactment at the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site