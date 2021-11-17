Ask the Expert
Lee Co. High senior taking initiative to help those in need

Bailey Spivey started the blanket drive.
Bailey Spivey started the blanket drive.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - With winter approaching, Bailey Spivey created a blanket drive to make sure people are warm during those cold mornings and nights.

“I hate at least walking to my car at night because it’s so cold. So I can’t even imagine the people that have to stay out and really have to stick it out and stick through,” said Spivey.

Spivey is a senior at Lee County High School and she works at Freeze Frozen Yogurt.

Bailey Spivey created a blanket drive to help less fortunate people during the holidays.
Bailey Spivey created a blanket drive to help less fortunate people during the holidays.(WALB)

The idea to create a fundraiser to help the less fortunate came after a homeless man visited her job.

“He got our boss’ phone number to make sure because we’ve had occasions where some people who seem not so safe when they come around and he just kind of stays and make sure that everything is in check and if it’s not and he lets our bosses know. It’s really good of him and he doesn’t have to spend his time this way,” said Spivey.

Spivey started this blanket drive a few days ago and said whatever you can donate can help.

“Absolutely anything, anything extra you have around the house. We’ve got canned goods, hygiene items, clothes and really just everything is going to go to the Albany Rescue Mission and to Open Arms,” said Spivey.

Albany Rescue Mission usually runs low on inventory with blankets around the colder months throughout the year.

Albany Rescue Mission Chief Operating Manager Mike Gravette said Bailey's efforts are a jewel...
Albany Rescue Mission Chief Operating Manager Mike Gravette said Bailey's efforts are a jewel of humanity.(WALB)

Mike Gravette has been the director for the last decade. He said it’s rare for a girl Spivey’s age to do all of this by themselves.

“To do this on your own and to say, ‘if you help me fine, but if you don’t, I’m gonna do this,’ that’s unusual. That’s a jewel of humanity right there, that’s what you call that,” said Gravette.

Gravette said he’s truly thankful for Spivey’s efforts. An Open Arms representative said they were thankful as well.

If you would like to donate anything to Spivey’s fundraiser, you can bring it to Freeze Frozen...
If you would like to donate anything to Spivey's fundraiser, you can bring it to Freeze Frozen Yogurt, and on Dec. 8, you'll get a 10% discount on frozen yogurt if you donate an item and buy some frozen yogurt.(WALB)

If you would like to donate anything to Spivey’s fundraiser, you can bring it to her job and on Dec. 8, you’ll get a 10% discount on frozen yogurt if you donate an item and buy some frozen yogurt.

