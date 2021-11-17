Henderson relieved of TCC football coaching duties

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Ashley Henderson has been relieved of his coaching duties as the head football coach of the Thomas County Central (TCC) Yellow Jackets.

Henderson was named head coach in 2018. He coached the Yellow Jackets for four seasons.

The football team went 5-6 and lost in the first round of the playoffs for the 2021 season. Henderson has a 19-22 overall record with two first round playoff appearances.

“While we greatly appreciate the time that Coach Ashley Henderson has spent as head football coach at Thomas County Central High School and his dedication to our football program and student athletes, the school board has approved the recommendation that Coach Henderson be transferred from the position of head football coach to a teaching position in the school system. The position of head football coach at Thomas County Central High School is now vacant, and it is our intention to move forward with the search for a new head football coach immediately and to secure new leadership for our football program as soon as practical,” Philip Duplantis, TCC athletic director, said.

