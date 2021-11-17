Ask the Expert
Advertisement

Georgia Bulldogs return to Athens for senior day

Florida safety Rashad Torrence II (22) intercepts a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver...
Florida safety Rashad Torrence II (22) intercepts a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7), left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WALB) - Through 10 games, the Georgia Bulldogs remain perfect. The Dawgs downed Tennessee 41-17 a victory head coach Kirby Smart said was won by pushing through tough adversity.

Now, the team returns to Athens to meet between the hedges one more time this season... to take on Charleston Southern for senior day.

And for the seniors, it’ll be the last time. Coach Smart said he’s excited to honor this group, who’s meant a lot to this program. They’re getting ready to get to work and dominate the competition and showcase how great their seniors are on and off the field.

”This group’s got great leadership. It’s an opportunity to honor the seniors. You get an opportunity to honor this group, it’s what you do, man. They’ve sold this program on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, you earn what you get on Saturday. And that opponent is nameless, faceless—doesn’t matter. It’s what you do. And I know everybody thinks that’s “coach speak,” but that’s what this group has done. They’ve gone out and practiced Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, regardless of who we’re playing, and they practice the right way,” said Smart.

As far as the QB battle goes, Coach Smart said JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett are both “playing well” right now.

He said their goal is to get the best guy ready to play.

So, I guess we’ll stay on the edge of our seats until Saturday.

