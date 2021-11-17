Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

2 cold front coming: cooler, showers and then colder
By Chris Zelman
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Warming to near 80 degrees Today with full sunshine. Tomorrow brings some clouds and even warmer in the lower 80s. A dry cold front comes by the evening. That will cools back down Friday into the upper 60s. Morning lows warm into the 50s Tonight and then back into the 40s this weekend. A mild end to the weekend ends with our next cold front arriving Monday. This will bring the best chance of showers early Monday. Colder Tuesday with highs only in the 50s. Lows fall into the mid 30s. Wednesday morning brings our best chance of a freeze this season. Lows fall into the lower to the middle 30s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

