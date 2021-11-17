Ask the Expert
APD: Armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to social media tips

Marion Albritten Jr.
Marion Albritten Jr.(Dougherty County Jail)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man is charged with robbing another man at gunpoint while wearing the victim’s ex-wife’s dress and bra.

Marion Albritten Jr. has been charged with armed robbery.

Police said that on Nov. 10, the victim went to his ex-wife’s house on W. 1st Avenue.

APD said inside the home, the victim was confronted by a man wearing his ex-wife’s dress, bra and shades.

At gunpoint, the suspect forced the victim to undress, stealing his clothes, phone and keys to his truck, police reported.

According to officers, the suspect then left the scene in the victim’s truck.

The Albany Police Department (APD) said social media tips provided the information needed to make the arrest.

“Social media has become a helpful tool for obtaining tip information,” said Capt. Wendy Luster with APD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau. “We would like to thank and encourage our citizens to continue to use the platform to help slow down crime in our city.”

Police said Albritten was taken to the Dougherty County Jail and could face more charges.

Media Release November 16, 2021 Marion Albritten in Custody with Community Assistance. APD Investigators received...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

