APD: Armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to social media tips

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man is charged with robbing another man at gunpoint while wearing the victim’s ex-wife’s dress and bra.

Marion Albritten Jr. has been charged with armed robbery.

Police said that on Nov. 10, the victim went to his ex-wife’s house on W. 1st Avenue.

APD said inside the home, the victim was confronted by a man wearing his ex-wife’s dress, bra and shades.

At gunpoint, the suspect forced the victim to undress, stealing his clothes, phone and keys to his truck, police reported.

According to officers, the suspect then left the scene in the victim’s truck.

The Albany Police Department (APD) said social media tips provided the information needed to make the arrest.

“Social media has become a helpful tool for obtaining tip information,” said Capt. Wendy Luster with APD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau. “We would like to thank and encourage our citizens to continue to use the platform to help slow down crime in our city.”

Police said Albritten was taken to the Dougherty County Jail and could face more charges.

