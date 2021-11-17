Ask the Expert
Albany City Commission runoff election date set

Incumbent BJ Fletcher is looking to keep her Ward 3 Albany City Commission seat in a runoff election against challenger Vilnis Gaines.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The election date for the runoff in the race for the Ward 3 seat on the Albany City Commission has been set.

The election is set for Nov. 30.

The candidates:

Incumbent BJ Fletcher is running against Challenger Vilnis Gaines. In the Nov. 2 election, Fletcher garnered 397 votes and Gaines got 435 votes.

Live in Ward 3? Here’s how you vote:

Early voting starts on Nov. 22 and lasts until Nov. 24. Early voting will be at the Candy Room at the Riverfront Resource Center, 125 Pine Avenue, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot is Nov. 19. Absentee ballots can be submitted at UPS, FedEx or the absentee ballot drop box location, 222 Pine Ave., 2nd floor, Suite 220.

