Albany business donates snacks to health care workers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany business gave a little morale boost to health care workers.

Buffalo Rock Pepsi delivered snacks, sweets and drinks to Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC).

In total, the snacks Buffalo Rock Pepsi delivered to AAPHC in Lee County will reach all of their 500 employees.

Managers from all 27 sites met to divvy up the goods so that each one of their practices could get a treat.

Dr. John Vance, the chief medical officer at AAPHC, said this gift makes them feel appreciated. He said after a year and a half of COVID-19, healthcare workers are tired and a lot of them are burned out.

“You’re continuously working, your adrenaline is going 100% all day, every day, then eventually your fatigue sets in and you tend to lose your focus and your motivation. What’s impressed me at our organization and other healthcare organizations experiencing burnout, we’ve managed to continue on regardless of our fatigue levels and everything,” said Vance.

Michael Bencko, the general sales manager for Buffalo Rock Pepsi, said they wanted to give back to a group of people who has given so much.

“All the healthcare workers out there, what they’ve been through, what they’re spending time away from their family, we just want to thank them all for what they’ve done,” said Bencko.

Dr. Vance said one positive that came out of the COVID-19 pandemic is a new sense of togetherness and caring.

“Find out who your friends are, your loved ones when you’re in a time of crisis. Even though we can’t be physically close a lot of times, even online we find a way to connect and that’s been wonderful,” said Vance.

