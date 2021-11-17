Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

18-year-old injured in Worth Co. motorcycle crash

By Jim Wallace
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Worth County Tuesday evening.

Officials said around 7 p.m. on the Moultrie Highway, Jaden Sporner collided with a deer while riding his motorcycle.

Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker said Sporner suffered broken bones but was conscious and alert. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worth County
Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office chief deputy arrested
Albany Police Department
Man stabbed at Albany motel
Jonathan Vann was one of two men charged in connection to the triple homicide.
Man pleads guilty to 2019 triple homicide case
Cowboy Bills in Dougherty County
Update: Man injured in Dougherty Co. nightclub shooting dies, suspect in custody
The incident discussed Monday involved two rottweilers.
2 Albany dogs deemed dangerous following Monday hearing

Latest News

Marion Albritten Jr.
APD: Armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to social media tips
WALB
18-year-old injured in Worth Co. motorcycle vs. deer crash
WALB
Armed Robbery Arrest
WALB
Former Colquitt County Principal files complaint after contract not renewed