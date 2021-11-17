18-year-old injured in Worth Co. motorcycle crash

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Worth County Tuesday evening.

Officials said around 7 p.m. on the Moultrie Highway, Jaden Sporner collided with a deer while riding his motorcycle.

Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker said Sporner suffered broken bones but was conscious and alert. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Tallahassee.

