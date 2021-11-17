18-year-old injured in Worth Co. motorcycle crash
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Worth County Tuesday evening.
Officials said around 7 p.m. on the Moultrie Highway, Jaden Sporner collided with a deer while riding his motorcycle.
Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker said Sporner suffered broken bones but was conscious and alert. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Tallahassee.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.