Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office chief deputy arrested

Worth County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The chief deputy for the Worth County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in connection to a domestic incident at his home, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Raymond Drennen, 60, was charged with violation of oath by public officer, terroristic threats and actions and third degree cruelty to children.

He was arrested on Monday, according to the GBI.

The GBI said Sheriff Don Whitaker asked the agency to investigate a domestic incident that happened at Drennen’s home.

Drennen was taken to Worth County Jail.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Sylvester office at (229) 777-2080.

