Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Warming until late week cold front passes

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful fall conditions have kicked off the week. Sunny and pleasantly warm as highs top upper 60s low 70s Monday.

Tonight clear and cold lows drop into the low 40s for another chilly morning. Look for a brief warm-up ahead of the next cold front that ‘ll slide through late week. Above average temperatures will be on tap as highs top upper 70s around 80 with lows not as chilly upper 40s low 50s.

The front passes mostly dry with more clouds and possibly a sprinkle or two Thursday. Otherwise it’s an extended dry stretch through weekend. Behind the front another plunge of colder air which sends temperatures tumbling into the weekend. Highs are back into the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Thanksgiving week starts briefly milder ahead of the next cold front which arrives with a chances of rain and cooler air into the holiday.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cowboy Bills in Dougherty County
Update: Man injured in Dougherty Co. nightclub shooting dies, suspect in custody
Berrien County
Berrien Co. accidental shooting leaves 2-year-old dead, mother injured
5 inmates escaped Pulaski Co. Jail Friday night
Update: Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 3 escaped Pulaski Co. inmates, 2 in custody
ASU Alumni go viral for Tik Tok of bar exam results
ASU alumni go viral after Tik Tok video of bar exam results
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking

Latest News

Warming until late week cold front
First Alert Weather Monday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather