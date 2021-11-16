Warming until late week cold front passes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful fall conditions have kicked off the week. Sunny and pleasantly warm as highs top upper 60s low 70s Monday.

Tonight clear and cold lows drop into the low 40s for another chilly morning. Look for a brief warm-up ahead of the next cold front that ‘ll slide through late week. Above average temperatures will be on tap as highs top upper 70s around 80 with lows not as chilly upper 40s low 50s.

The front passes mostly dry with more clouds and possibly a sprinkle or two Thursday. Otherwise it’s an extended dry stretch through weekend. Behind the front another plunge of colder air which sends temperatures tumbling into the weekend. Highs are back into the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Thanksgiving week starts briefly milder ahead of the next cold front which arrives with a chances of rain and cooler air into the holiday.

