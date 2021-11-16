Valdosta Mall to host vaccine incentive event this Friday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Mall is planning to host a COVID-19 incentive vaccine event on Friday.

The mall is partnering with the South Health District to host the event.

You can attend the event from 3-7 p.m.

If you get the shot, you’ll get a gift card ranging from $10-$50 to spend at various outlets in the mall.

The clinic will be located at the plaza entrance, that’s located next to the Ulta.

Organizers ask that you pre-register for the event beforehand so they can account for the number of vaccines and gift cards needed for the event.

