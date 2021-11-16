Ask the Expert
Team of the Week: Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes

Team of the Week: Fitzgerald
(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FITZGERLAD, Ga. (WALB) - The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes met Dodge County for the second time this season in the first round of the state playoffs. And for the second time, the Canes defense held the Indians to just six points on the night.

That’s why they’re our team of the week.

The Canes had a tall task ahead of them Friday night as they faced a solid Dodge County team. Similar to the first meeting, the Canes would rely heavily on their defense.

And the defense would show up big time... creating three turnovers on the night, en route to a 15-6 victory to advance to the next round.

A position Head Coach Tucker Pruitt expects this team to be in year in and year out. While they didn’t play their most complete game against the Indians, Pruitt believes their best performance is still ahead of them.

”There are high expectations here and our kids have worked extremely hard and this is the time of year that you do it all for. We’re excited to still be playing. This is a young team. So, we definitely could’ve lost to Dodge County because they’re a good football team. Our defense started the year way ahead of our offense. We got a lot of guys back, some experience, some really good players. And we’ve leaned on them pretty heavily this season. So hopefully we can continue to progress to do just enough to win each Friday,” said Pruitt.

The Hurricanes look to go 2-0 as they meet Fannin County in the second round Friday night.

