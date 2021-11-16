Ask the Expert
Man stabbed at Albany motel

Albany Police Department
Albany Police Department(WALB)
By Krista Monk
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating an aggravated assault at the Mabry Motel after a man said he was stabbed Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the motel in the 300 block of S. Slappey Boulevard around 3:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they reported that the victim, a 30-year-old man, told police he was talking with Georgia Lovell, 33, when a man driving a silver Cadillac DTS with the Georgia tag number, RQN7092, pulled up and stabbed him.

Both Lovell and the man left in separate vehicles, according to a press release.

APD said they are looking for Lovell as a person of interest and want to question her about the incident.

Police said the man in the Cadillac was wearing a green shirt and dark pants.

This case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information about Lovell’s whereabouts, or the man’s identity, is asked to call the CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or APD (229) 431-2100 to speak with an investigator.

