Man pleads guilty to 2019 triple homicide case

Jonathan Vann was one of two men charged in connection to the triple homicide.
Jonathan Vann was one of two men charged in connection to the triple homicide.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - A man that was charged in connection to a 2019 triple homicide that spanned two counties has pleaded guilty.

Jonathan Vann entered a guilty plea for a slew of charges in connection to the deaths of Wayne and Mercedes Hackle and Bobbielynn Moore.

Vann pled guilty to malice and felony murder, aggravated battery and assault, kidnapping with bodily injury, second degree arson, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence charges.

The charges are in Atkinson and Berrien counties — Wayne and Moore were found dead in Atkinson County and Mercedes was found dead in Berrien County.

| RELATED: The Hackle Sibling, Bobbielynn Moore Case: A timeline of events in the case

Here is a breakdown of the sentencing:

  • Vann was given a total of five life without parole sentences. Three were for malice murder charges, two of which were in Atkinson County and the third in Berrien County. The other two were for felony murder and kidnapping with bodily injury, both of which were in Berrien County. The kidnapping with bodily injury life sentence is concurrent with the malice murder charge.
  • The life without parole sentence for one of the malice murder charges in Atkinson County is concurrent with the life with parole sentencing of another malice murder charge.
  • The aggravated assault charges in Atkinson County were merged into the malice murder charges.
  • The aggravated battery charges in Berrien County were merged into the malice murder charge.
  • In Atkinson County, he was sentenced to 20 years — 10 years each — for two concealing the death of another charges and one year for tampering with evidence. All three are concurrent with a malice murder charge.
  • In Berrien County, he was sentenced to 10 years for second degree arson, 10 years for concealing the death of another and one year for tampering with evidence. All three are concurrent with a malice murder charge.

Keyante Greene was also charged in connection to the three deaths. He is expected to have a plea hearing on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

