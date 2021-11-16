Kemp, Carr challenge Biden’s health care worker vaccine mandate

ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the State of Georgia has filed a lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.

“After healthcare heroes went above and beyond the call of duty to keep Americans safe and healthy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Biden is now threatening their livelihood if they refuse COVID-19 vaccination,” Kemp said. “Yet another unlawful mandate from this administration will only worsen worker shortages in a critical-need area as we continue to balance the everyday healthcare needs of hardworking Georgians and fighting COVID-19. We will continue to fight this repeated, unconstitutional overreach by Joe Biden and his administration in court.”

“President Biden’s reckless ‘one-size-fits-most’ approach to governing continues to create immense disruption and uncertainty for Georgia businesses and employees,” Carr said. “With this latest unconstitutional mandate, the Biden administration is targeting a health care community that is already reeling from the impacts of a global health pandemic. Georgia health care providers, particularly those located in our rural areas, cannot afford to lose workers or lessen care services due to the unlawful actions of the federal government. We will continue to stand up for the rule of law and defend against this blanket mandate as we work to protect the citizens of this state.”

In the Tuesday announcement, Kemp and Carr are asking to stop the mandate from being enforced for those working at Medicare and Medicaid-certified facilities.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued the mandate on Nov. 5. It mandates full COVID-19 vaccination for all eligible staff by Jan. 4, 2022.

Georgia has joined the states of Louisiana, Montana, Arizona, Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia in filing the lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.

Kemp and Carr previously filed a lawsuit challenging the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

