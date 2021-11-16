Ask the Expert
Warmer until Friday
By Chris Zelman
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After a cold start we warm well into the 70s this afternoon. Chilly start Wednesday warms towards 80 and by Thursday we should surpass 80. A dry cold front arrives in the evening. That cools us downs back into the 40s Friday AM and highs into the 60s. The weekend starts cool and the warm some by Sunday. The next cold front comes Monday with a few showers. Colder air returns as lows drop into the mid 30s with frost likely mid week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

