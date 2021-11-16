DCSS plans 2nd youth COVID-19 vaccine event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) is planning its next youth vaccine event after wrapping up its first event on Nov. 13.

The school system was able to vaccinate just over 60 people. LaKisha Bruce, the director of community relations, said the majority were youth, but they vaccinated anyone who wanted the shot.

“The majority were from Dougherty County, but we did have individuals that came from surrounding counties as well,” said Bruce.

Bruce said this was just one of the strides the system is taking to keep its schools and Dougherty County safe. She said they are also participating in the county’s, Strive for 75. A push to get 75% of Dougherty County vaccinated.

This was DCSS’ first vaccine event specifically for youth.

“Since the vaccine became available, we’ve probably had 10 or more clinics so that our employees and students can get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Bruce.

The school system is encouraging more students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. However, Bruce said they haven’t relaxed their COVID protocols in schools. Those include masks, desk shields, COVID-19 testing and cleaning high-touch areas like busses and classrooms.

“We’re using all the same things that’ve kept our classrooms safe, kept our classrooms at less than 1% throughout the school year. We’re doing our part in keeping our students in the building for in-person learning,” said Bruce.

DCSS is planning its next youth vaccination event for Dec. 4. Bruce said this is so those that got the first dose can get their second.

“As well as for those who want to get their first vaccines or an additional booster to be able to get those before we go into the winter months,” explained Bruce.

The school system has not yet set a time or location for the second event.

