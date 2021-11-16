Ask the Expert
Albany church to host food giveaway

Ebenezer Christian Center
Ebenezer Christian Center(Ebeneezer Christian)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Just in time for Thanksgiving, the Ebenezer Christian Center in Albany will have a Thanksgiving Gift of Love food giveaway.

The giveaway will be held Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 2325 South Madison Street in Albany from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or as long as supplies last.

Organizers ask that the cars enter from Johnny Williams Road.

One box will be given out per household. No one has to leave their vehicle, just pull up, pop the trunk and the items will be placed in your vehicle for you.

Organizers said there are no eligibility requirements, anyone who is in need can receive this gift of love.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

