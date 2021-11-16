Albany State Golden Rams dominate SIAC honors

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State Golden Ram football team continues to prove why they’re one of the top teams in the SIAC if it was ever a doubt this season.

Monday, the Rams took home a dozen awards from the 2021 SIAC All-Conference honors. Linebacker Stephan Pierre headlined the event by winning the league’s MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards!

And head coach Gabe Giardina was named the 2021 SIAC Coach of the Year.

ASU outpaced the all-conference teams with nine selections.

The sophomore led the conference in individual tackles starting with Pierre and helped lead the defense to an undefeated conference record.

The Golden Rams scoring defense leads the conference and ranks 1st in the country.

Coach Giardina led the team to clinch its first conference title since 2013.

Five Rams earned first-team honors and four others earned second-team honors.

FIRST TEAM

Offensive Lineman Miquail Harvey Albany State Senior Columbus, Ga.

Offensive Lineman KaTray Pringle Albany State Sophomore St. George, S.C.

Defensive Lineman Malik Barnes Albany State Freshman Newton, Ga.

Linebacker Stephan Pierre Albany State R-Sophomore Tallahassee, Fl.

Kicker Gabriel Ballinas Albany State Junior Guadalupe, Mexico

SECOND TEAM

Offensive Lineman Josh Simon Albany State Sophomore Atlanta, Ga.

Tight End Tyree Taylor Albany State Freshman Suwanne, Fla.

Wide Receiver Joe’Vontae Shorter Albany State Junior Vicksburg, MS

Defensive Back Coemba Jones Albany State Junior Miami, Fla.

