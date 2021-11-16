2 Albany dogs deemed dangerous following Monday hearing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new Albany dangerous dog ordinance was put to the test for the first time on Monday.

It involves a 4-year-old boy and his mom.

The new ordinance states if a dog is declared dangerous, owners have 15 days to meet certain criteria. This includes things like fencing, pens and even concrete flooring.

If the owner fails to meet guidelines, the dog is removed from the home and could be euthanized.

City Commissioner Chad Warbington said there are a lot of steps an owner has to take to keep the dog once it is deemed dangerous. (WALB)

“A lot of times, it’s not worth it just to be honest. Once a dog has injured a person or attacked a person, all those requirements, typically even insurance is going to be difficult to get. It would be the City of Albany’s responsibility not the Humane Society’s. (After) 15 days, the City of Albany can pick up the dog and euthanize it,” Warbington said.

Before this new ordinance, Warbington said there weren’t many consequences if a dog was declared dangerous.

The dog board is made up of an Albany Police Department officer, two people from the Albany Humane Society and an Albany veterinarian.

The ordinance is not breed-specific.

The incident discussed Monday involved a 4-year-old boy, his mom and two rottweilers, leaving residents in an Albany neighborhood concerned.

The incident happened two months ago.

The dangerous dog board heard from victims, witnesses and the dog owners to determine if the dogs involved should be deemed dangerous.

Connedra Morton said she was on her porch on Pinehurst Drive, watching her 4-year-old son play when she saw two rottweilers run into her yard.

When one of the dogs jumped on her son, she ran to go help him. Once she grabbed him, one of the dogs scratched her ankle.

“I went down. I had my son in a bear hug. As I had him in a bear hug, we began to roll down the hill of my yard. We ended up in the middle of the road. I’m screaming, saying, ‘stop, stop, stop,’” said Morton.

Morton got up with her son in her arms. She said while she was walking back to her house, the dogs were still nipping at her.

That’s when one of her neighbors, Charlie Jackson, who was doing yard work, came to help.

“My wife said, ‘Charlie, you need to come down, these two rottweilers attacking the lady next door,’” Jackson recalled.

He grabbed a metal pipe and got the dogs to go away.

That’s when Charlee James, one of the owners, got a call. She said they’ve had the dogs for two years and they’ve never gotten out.

“We have a pin, we have deer style mat. We have all of that. Again, they’ve never messed with the pin in two years,” said James.

“We’re sorry for what happened. They are good dogs,” James’ wife said. “They really are. You can’t say that a dog will and won’t do. That’s one thing I can admit. We’ve never had any issue with any kids that’s come into our homes.”

The day after the incident, animal control got the two rottweilers and took them from the home.

The dangerous dog board decided to rule the dogs as dangerous.

The board gave the owners criteria they need to meet. If they don’t meet the criteria in 15 days, then the dogs can be collected by animal control and euthanized, per Albany’s new dangerous dog ordinance.

Also at Monday’s hearing, one neighbor said her husband was attacked in 2019 by different dogs owned by the same people.

Nadine Harris said her husband was in the backyard of their home in the Country Club Estates when he was attacked.

“My husband was attacked by King and Chloe, who are the parents of the two dogs that attacked this young child. He was flat on his back, fighting for his life and was just trying to get his throat, just mauling him,” said Harris.

The dogs she referred to are the parents of Justice and Treble, two rottweilers that attacked the 4-year-old boy.

The city deemed them dangerous but asked the owners to add more security measures within 15 days. If they do, the dogs can come home. If not, the city could euthanize the dogs.

It seemed this wasn’t what neighbors wanted to hear.

“Are you going to wait until somebody is dead before you decide there should not be any dangerous dogs,” said one neighbor.

“What is the City of Albany going to do when somebody gets killed by something we can prevent,” said another neighbor.

Morton said if these dogs are the offspring of other aggressive dogs, it’s in their blood.

“Regardless of you putting all that stuff up, they’re still going to be dangerous,” said Morton.

Harris said she’s tired of living in fear.

“You give those dogs back to those girls, let them have them, I promise you they didn’t kill my husband that day, but those dogs will leave here. I’m tired of seeing my neighbors walking around with guns, knives, golf clubs,” said Harris.

The board told residents its job is only to deem the dogs dangerous. If they want to change the types of dogs in their neighborhood, they need to address the homeowner’s association.

“If you had a homeowners association that would limit the size or the temperament of the dog. That eliminates everything. If they don’t want to comply, they can move. " said Dr. Steve Whatley, a veterinarian at Bush Animal Clinic.

Neighbors said this isn’t what they wanted to hear, but they will wait out the 15 days.

