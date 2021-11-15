Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Reese’s makes super-sized peanut butter cup for Thanksgiving dessert

Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to date.(Hand-out | The Hershey Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s been said that “there’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s,” and that couldn’t be more true this Thanksgiving season.

Reese’s is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever in the form of a full-sized Thanksgiving pie.

Grab some friends to help with this 9-inch dessert of 3.25 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate.

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s said in a news release. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

There are only 3,000 of these first-of-its-kind pies that are only available online for $44.99 plus tax.

Reese’s says this is a limited-time holiday offer.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the incident report, when the officer arrived on the scene, he said he encountered...
1 injured in Dougherty Co. shooting
5 inmates escaped Pulaski Co. Jail Friday night
Update: Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 3 escaped Pulaski Co. inmates, 2 in custody
ASU Alumni go viral for Tik Tok of bar exam results
ASU alumni go viral after Tik Tok video of bar exam results
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
The chalkfest is also a day where people can enjoy food and entertainment
4th annual Chalkfest returns to downtown Albany

Latest News

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was taken into custody Monday.
Trump ally Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Judge dismisses weapons charge in Rittenhouse murder trial
Organizers said about 20 students came at sunrise and over 60 came at sunset.
Over 80 attend ASU’s horseback riding event
Five dogs are a part of the “Hamilton Hounds New Leash of Life” program.
Humane Society of Valdosta working to find 5 dogs new homes