Over 80 attend ASU’s horseback riding event

Organizers said about 20 students came at sunrise and over 60 came at sunset.
Organizers said about 20 students came at sunrise and over 60 came at sunset.
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) gave students a chance to experience horseback riding.

ASU’s Housing and Residence Life department hosted its “Sunrise and Sunset Horse” event.

Organizers said about 20 students came at sunrise and over 60 came at sunset.

They also said that this event wouldn’t have had happened without someone from the housing department reaching out to them.

James' Farm Equine Paradise and Training Center Owner and Operator Harry James said the...
James' Farm Equine Paradise and Training Center Owner and Operator Harry James said the students enjoyed the event so much that they requested him and the horses to come back the following day. (WALB)

James’ Farm Owner Harry James detailed how the event went.

“It was a lot of the kids’ first time ever touching a horse or ever getting on a horse. It was a great event I’ll say. Nobody got hurt or incidents happened, so the kids had a blast they really enjoyed it. Matter of fact, they wanted us to come back tomorrow but unfortunately, we can’t make that request,” said James.

James said they plan to have the event again in the spring.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

