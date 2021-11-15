Ask the Expert
Man charged in Valdosta arson incident

The arson incident happened at Circle K in the 1800 block of North Ashley Street on Saturday.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A car on fire at a Valdosta gas station led to a man’s arrest, according to Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

It happened at Circle K in the 1800 block of North Ashley Street on Saturday. A VPD officer was passing by and spotted the vehicle on fire.

The vehicle owner told police that a man intentionally set the fire.

After viewing surveillance, a man, later identified as Daniel Parker, 48, was captured on the surveillance and later spotted in the area, according to VPD.

Parker was charged with first degree arson, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. He was taken to Lowndes County Jail.

“This officer’s quick actions possibly prevented citizens from being injured and stopped the fire from further damaging the vehicle (and) business. His thorough investigation also led to the offender’s timely arrest,” said VPD Capt. Scottie Johns.

WALB News 10 has reached out for a copy of Parker’s mugshot.

