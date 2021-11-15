Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Humane Society of Valdosta working to find 5 dogs new homes

Five dogs are a part of the “Hamilton Hounds New Leash of Life” program.
Five dogs are a part of the “Hamilton Hounds New Leash of Life” program.(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Humane Society of Valdosta is helping rescue animals find their forever homes.

Five dogs are a part of the “Hamilton Hounds New Leash of Life” program.

Caption

Each dog is getting trained by prison handlers and the humane society on how to follow directions.

Lead dog handler Victoria Grindle said specific dogs were chosen.

”These types of dogs are oftentimes a little bit less likely to be adopted because of the way they look or because of their behavior. Like especially with one of them, he’s pretty big when it comes to jumping, things like that. So, anything that could dissuade them from easily being adopted, we kind of geared towards those ones that would need our help a little bit more” said Grindle.

Grindle said so far, four applications have been put in for these dogs.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the incident report, when the officer arrived on the scene, he said he encountered...
1 injured in Dougherty Co. shooting
5 inmates escaped Pulaski Co. Jail Friday night
Update: Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 3 escaped Pulaski Co. inmates, 2 in custody
ASU Alumni go viral for Tik Tok of bar exam results
ASU alumni go viral after Tik Tok video of bar exam results
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
The chalkfest is also a day where people can enjoy food and entertainment
4th annual Chalkfest returns to downtown Albany

Latest News

Organizers said about 20 students came at sunrise and over 60 came at sunset.
Over 80 attend ASU’s horseback riding event
60th anniversary of Albany Movement
Albany Movement 60th anniversary event set for Nov. 17
The chalkfest is also a day where people can enjoy food and entertainment
4th annual Chalkfest returns to downtown Albany
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 13: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores