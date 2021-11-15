Humane Society of Valdosta working to find 5 dogs new homes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Humane Society of Valdosta is helping rescue animals find their forever homes.

Five dogs are a part of the “Hamilton Hounds New Leash of Life” program.

Each dog is getting trained by prison handlers and the humane society on how to follow directions.

Lead dog handler Victoria Grindle said specific dogs were chosen.

”These types of dogs are oftentimes a little bit less likely to be adopted because of the way they look or because of their behavior. Like especially with one of them, he’s pretty big when it comes to jumping, things like that. So, anything that could dissuade them from easily being adopted, we kind of geared towards those ones that would need our help a little bit more” said Grindle.

Grindle said so far, four applications have been put in for these dogs.

