Georgia House OKs Senate districts; Congress map to come

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia House Republicans have approved new districts that state senators drew for themselves.

The 96-70 vote Monday completes redistricting for both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly.

Lawmakers must still tackle district lines for the state’s 14 congressional seats. Senators have proposed a plan, but the House Republican majority has yet to release a proposed map. While the House and Senate deferred to each other on redistricting for their respective chambers, they must agree on a congressional map. The Senate plan is projected to keep 59% of the Senate’s 56 seats in GOP hands.

The Senate last week passed a House map projected to keep 54% of 180 House seats in Republican hands.

