Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Georgia House OKs Senate districts; Congress map to come

Lawmakers must still tackle district lines for the state’s 14 congressional seats.
Lawmakers must still tackle district lines for the state’s 14 congressional seats.(WALB)
By Emileigh Forrester
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia House Republicans have approved new districts that state senators drew for themselves.

The 96-70 vote Monday completes redistricting for both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly.

Lawmakers must still tackle district lines for the state’s 14 congressional seats. Senators have proposed a plan, but the House Republican majority has yet to release a proposed map. While the House and Senate deferred to each other on redistricting for their respective chambers, they must agree on a congressional map. The Senate plan is projected to keep 59% of the Senate’s 56 seats in GOP hands.

The Senate last week passed a House map projected to keep 54% of 180 House seats in Republican hands.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

According to the incident report, when the officer arrived on the scene, he said he encountered...
1 injured in Dougherty Co. shooting
5 inmates escaped Pulaski Co. Jail Friday night
Update: Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 3 escaped Pulaski Co. inmates, 2 in custody
ASU Alumni go viral for Tik Tok of bar exam results
ASU alumni go viral after Tik Tok video of bar exam results
Afraid for her life, the victim used her own gun against two teenagers attempting to carjack...
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking
The chalkfest is also a day where people can enjoy food and entertainment
4th annual Chalkfest returns to downtown Albany

Latest News

Berrien County
Berrien Co. accidental shooting leaves 2-year-old dead, mother injured
Organizers said about 20 students came at sunrise and over 60 came at sunset.
Over 80 attend ASU’s horseback riding event
Five dogs are a part of the “Hamilton Hounds New Leash of Life” program.
Humane Society of Valdosta working to find 5 dogs new homes
One of the dogs in Hamilton Hounds New Leash of life program
Meet the dogs of the “Hamilton Hounds New Leash of Life”