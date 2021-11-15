Game of the Week: Valwood @ Southland

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The final chapter of football season is set to get underway, because starting Friday night, for the teams that are left, if you lose, your season will come to an end.

Out in Americus, we find the only game between two local teams this week.

Valwood making the trek to meet Southland, where these two will square off for the second time this year.

It’s a big time battle but this time around there is a lot more on the line and that is why it is our week 13 Game of the Week.

A rivalry that first got going back in 2000 and has been played each and every year dating back to 2014.

Back on October 22nd, these two met for the first time this year in a game that saw the Raiders win by 17.

But despite this second meeting taking place just three weeks later, both sides know a lot has changed and someone will be extending their season at least one more week on Friday night.

”Just because you happen to be blessed to win a game a couple of weeks ago, that was a couple of weeks ago,” said Southland head coach Rod Murray. “So our message has been we have got to show up and play Friday night, be ready to play against a determined football team from Valwood. The game we previously had was great but that wasn’t a playoff game, so we know that we have too, the winner keeps their season alive and the one that doesn’t get it done you go home so certainly been a lot more focused at practice because of that.”

“You know I think in the back of their heads they’ve got a fresh start, if they can go on a little playoff run then that kind of puts a little validity to their season, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Valwood head coach Justin Henderson. “We’re trying to win one game this week and we’ll try to do the same hopefully next week. You know the guys are excited, it’s one of those things that if you make the playoffs, you might as well win them all.”

Kickoff from Southland is set for 7:30pm on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.