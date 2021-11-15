Ask the Expert
District Attorney Mark Jones pleads guilty to four of nine counts in plea deal

Mark Jones
Mark Jones(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday was set as the third day of jury deliberation in the trial of suspended Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones.

During the court appearance, Jones agreed to a plea deal to four out of nine counts in his indictment case.

Jones pled guilty to the following charges:

  • Count 1: Influencing a witness | Corporal Sherman Hayes
  • Count 6: Attempted violation of oath of office | Sheneeka Terry
  • Count 7: Attempted violation of oath of office | Kimberly Schwartz
  • Count 9: Attempted violation of oath of office | Chris Bailey

As part of the plea deal, Jones must resign from office immediately.

The State recommends Jones to be sentenced to jail for five years, however he must serve only one year. He will spend the remaining four years on probation. He must also pay a $1,000 fine.

Jones is expected to not have contact with anyone in the indictment case.

