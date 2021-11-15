Berrien Co. accidental shooting leaves 2-year-old dead, mother injured

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An accidental shooting in Berrien County on Saturday killed a 2-year-old and left their mother injured, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

It happened in the 300 block of J.D. Nichols Road.

When deputies and EMS arrived, they found both the mother and child with gunshot wounds. The child was found deceased, according to the GBI.

The child’s mother was taken to Navicent Medical Center in Macon with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition.

“GBI agents determined that the woman’s 13-year-old child was handling a hunting rifle when it discharged and struck her and the two-year-old,” the agency said Monday.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI assist in the investigation.

