Albany Movement 60th anniversary event set for Nov. 17

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - November marks 60 years since the Albany Movement began with its goal to desegregate the community.

On Nov. 17, SOWEGA Rising is hosting a 60th Anniversary Albany Movement Commemoration event to honor and celebrate the bravery of the frontrunners of the movement and the legacy they left.

It will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, 325 W. Whitney Avenue.

The celebration prayer service starts at noon. You can attend in person or dial in at (425) 436-6349 with the access code 240004#.

The commemoration service starts at 12:30 p.m. with a march to Charles Sherrod Park immediately following the service.

Featured guests include Rutha Harris, Shirley Sherrod, W. Frank Wilson, Michael Harper, Clennon King, Henry Mathis, and Sandra Webb. The event will be hosted by Sherrell Byrd with music by Willie Moody.

It’s free to the public and live viewing can be seen on SOWEGA Rising’s Facebook Page.

Before Selma, before the Montgomery Bus Boycott, before the March on Washington, there was the Albany Movement. This... Posted by Sowega Rising on Friday, November 12, 2021

