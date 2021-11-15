Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany Movement 60th anniversary event set for Nov. 17

60th anniversary of Albany Movement
60th anniversary of Albany Movement(Sowega Rising)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - November marks 60 years since the Albany Movement began with its goal to desegregate the community.

On Nov. 17, SOWEGA Rising is hosting a 60th Anniversary Albany Movement Commemoration event to honor and celebrate the bravery of the frontrunners of the movement and the legacy they left.

It will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, 325 W. Whitney Avenue.

The celebration prayer service starts at noon. You can attend in person or dial in at (425) 436-6349 with the access code 240004#.

The commemoration service starts at 12:30 p.m. with a march to Charles Sherrod Park immediately following the service.

Featured guests include Rutha Harris, Shirley Sherrod, W. Frank Wilson, Michael Harper, Clennon King, Henry Mathis, and Sandra Webb. The event will be hosted by Sherrell Byrd with music by Willie Moody.

It’s free to the public and live viewing can be seen on SOWEGA Rising’s Facebook Page.

Before Selma, before the Montgomery Bus Boycott, before the March on Washington, there was the Albany Movement. This...

Posted by Sowega Rising on Friday, November 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 inmates escaped Pulaski Co. Jail Friday night
Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 5 escaped Pulaski Co. inmates
Marquis Robinson is wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Dougherty County. Police said...
Armed and dangerous Dougherty Co. armed robbery suspect at large
ASU Alumni go viral for Tik Tok of bar exam results
ASU alumni go viral after Tik Tok video of bar exam results
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 13: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Inside the Broken Heart Bakery
Broken Heart Bakery to stay open thanks to private investment

Latest News

The chalkfest is also a day where people can enjoy food and entertainment
4th annual Chalkfest returns to downtown Albany
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 13: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
ASU Alumni go viral for Tik Tok of bar exam results
ASU alumni go viral after Tik Tok video of bar exam results
Radium Springs bridge undergoes renovations
Radium Springs bridge undergoes renovations