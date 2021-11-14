Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Python hitches nearly 100-mile ride in sailboat’s shower

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife...
Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.(Source: Marco Island Police Department via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (AP) - Police say a 7-foot python snuck onto a sailboat in the Florida Keys and hitched a ride, staying onboard until the boat completed its nearly 100-mile voyage.

The crew found the big snake in the boat’s shower after the vessel docked Friday in Marco Island in southwest Florida after the trip from Indian Key.

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.

Police posted photos of a smiling uniformed officer with the python coiled around his arm.

Invasive pythons are believed to have descended from pets freed from captivity in recent decades. They are now ravaging native species of birds and mammals around South Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 inmates escaped Pulaski Co. Jail Friday night
Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 5 escaped Pulaski Co. inmates
Marquis Robinson is wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Dougherty County. Police said...
Armed and dangerous Dougherty Co. armed robbery suspect at large
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 13: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
ASU Alumni go viral for Tik Tok of bar exam results
ASU alumni go viral after Tik Tok video of bar exam results
Inside the Broken Heart Bakery
Broken Heart Bakery to stay open thanks to private investment

Latest News

FILE - Former New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff waves to the fans as he stands behind his...
Hard-hitting Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff dies at 87
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home
The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL...
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers activated, will play Sunday vs. Seahawks