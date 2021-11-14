Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Gucci, Xbox to sell $10,000 special edition consoles

Gucci is selling a special edition Xbox for $10,000.
Gucci is selling a special edition Xbox for $10,000.(Source: Gucci/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Luxury brand Gucci is teaming up with Microsoft to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Together, they are releasing a special edition Xbox Series X.

It will only set you back $10,000, but it includes an Xbox Ultimate Game Pass.

The bundle will come with a console, two wireless controllers and a fashionable carrying case.

Gucci laser-etched the console with its iconic Rhombi design.

The company said the pattern alludes to both the initials of Guccio Gucci and the shorthand for “good game.”

The case is designed to be on the go, with dedicated space for both controllers and the Xbox.

Gucci plans to sell 100 units through its flagship stores. You can get yours starting Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 inmates escaped Pulaski Co. Jail Friday night
Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 5 escaped Pulaski Co. inmates
Marquis Robinson is wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Dougherty County. Police said...
Armed and dangerous Dougherty Co. armed robbery suspect at large
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 13: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
ASU Alumni go viral for Tik Tok of bar exam results
ASU alumni go viral after Tik Tok video of bar exam results
Inside the Broken Heart Bakery
Broken Heart Bakery to stay open thanks to private investment

Latest News

Politically divided Michigan stands to benefit from the infrastructure bill.
Biden to sell infrastructure bill in politically divided Michigan
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, still best known as “Mayor Pete,” is a newcomer...
Buttigieg’s star rises as $1 trillion Biden agenda shifts toward him
In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending...
Queen Elizabeth sprains back, misses war memorial service
Defense attorney Robert Rubin speaks during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis...
EXPLAINER: In Arbery’s killing, what the McMichaels and Bryan defense is arguing