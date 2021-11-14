ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold night is in store for areas across South Georgia due to a cold front that moved in yesterday. This system will be dropping low temperatures into the 30s early Sunday morning. As the 30s arrive, we will see the opportunity for frost to develop. This will be detrimental for any sensitive plants, so bring them inside. High pressure will be the dominating factor for Sunday’s weather, so you will have plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the afternoon with some 30s and 40s late at night. This high-pressure system will keep us dry throughout the start of the workweek, but we will see a cold front that will return by mid-week. This front will not bring in any rainfall to the area, but we will be much warmer and cloudier by this point.

