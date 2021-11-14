ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another cool night is in store for Southwest Georgia for Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s, but this will not lead to a chance for frost. This will start the new trend for warmer highs each and every day into the middle of the week. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday will start the ascent into the upper 70s and by Wednesday and Thursday, we will arrive at the upper 70s and low 80s for Albany. This is all because high pressure will dominate the forecast until it pushes east by Wednesday. Thursday night into Friday a frontal system will move in but we will remain dry during this period. We will see a slight cool down into the upper 60s for highs on Friday with lows back into the 40s.

