Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in car blast at hospital in Liverpool, England

Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on...
Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist incident, but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation as a precaution.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Counter-terrorism police in Britain were investigating an explosion at a hospital Sunday in the city of Liverpool that killed one person and injured another.

Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist incident, but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation as a precaution.

“So far we understand, the car involved was a taxi, which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred,” Merseyside Police said in a statement. “Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.”

One person died and a man was being treated for non life-threatening injuries. Police said they were “keeping an open mind” about what caused the explosion.

The Liverpool Women’s Hospital said it immediately restricted visiting access until further notice and diverted patients to other hospitals “where possible.”

Fire services said they extinguished the car fire rapidly, and a person had left the car before the fire “developed to the extent that it did.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 inmates escaped Pulaski Co. Jail Friday night
Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 5 escaped Pulaski Co. inmates
Marquis Robinson is wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Dougherty County. Police said...
Armed and dangerous Dougherty Co. armed robbery suspect at large
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 13: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
ASU Alumni go viral for Tik Tok of bar exam results
ASU alumni go viral after Tik Tok video of bar exam results
Inside the Broken Heart Bakery
Broken Heart Bakery to stay open thanks to private investment

Latest News

Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe.
Austria orders nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated
The chalkfest is also a day where people can enjoy food and entertainment
4th annual Chalkfest returns to downtown Albany
5 inmates escaped Pulaski Co. Jail Friday night
Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 5 escaped Pulaski Co. inmates
The defense team for Kyle Rittenhouse focuses on technical witnesses as the end of trial nears.
In gun debate, Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word