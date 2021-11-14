4th annual Chalkfest returns to downtown Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over a thousand people were in downtown Albany Saturday to show their creativity with chalk.

“It’s been so long since we’ve been able to come together and certainly, all of these professional artists, with all the amateur artists. It’s just one melting pot of creativity,” said Andy Wulf, executive director of the Albany Museum of Art (AMA).

Staff at the Albany Museum said professional artists were competing for the best in show winner (WALB)

Just a year ago, this event was done virtually due to the pandemic.

But this year, it came back in full effect.

Today was the 4th annual Chalkfest (WALB)

This is a day where people from all around South Georgia come to display their best works of art.

Executive Director of Albany Museum Of Art (WALB)

Chalkfest is also a day where people can enjoy food, entertainment, and even get a chance to dunk the executive director of the Albany Art Museum, Andy Wulf, into a pool of water for a small fee and a great cause.

“That money is going straight into museum programs, community programs like courageous conversations, art of medicine, so it goes right back into museum programs,” said Wulf.

A parent said it’s important for her to bring her kids to this event every year.

Aqueelah Ross said she brings her kids to the Chalkfest every year (WALB)

“They can experience different artistry of the arts. With the chalk, it’s fun for the kids, they get to socialize with the other kids. So it’s an amazing event for kids to explore, “said Aqueelah Ross.

Her daughter also talked about what she likes to draw and her favorite person to draw.

“I like to draw animated characters, Sailor Moon,” said Kailegh Ross.

Participant in chalk drawings, Kailegh Ross (WALB)

