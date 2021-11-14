Ask the Expert
1 injured in Dougherty Co. shooting

Police line do not cross(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured early Sunday morning after a shooting, according to a report from the Dougherty County Police Department.

The report said around 2:24 a.m., officers responded to Cowboy Bills in the 4500 block of Sylvester Highway in reference to a shooting.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he said he encountered a man with a gunshot wound. EMS arrived, treated the victim, then he was taken to the hospital.

No further details have been released at this time.

