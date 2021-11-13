Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Weekend sunny but colder

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind Friday morning’s cold front drier air cleared us out for a beautiful fall day with abundant sunshine and pleasantly warm 70s.

Late tonight into Saturday another cold front slides across SGA. It passes quietly with a reinforcing shot of drier air but also much colder air.

Saturday highs cool mid-upper 60s followed by chilly low-mid 60s Sunday. Downright cold Saturday night as lows drop into the low-mid 30s. That brings a Freeze Watch for our northern counties were sub-freezing temperatures are possible Sunday morning. It’ll be the first freeze and frost of the season.

Expect the chilly air to hold as yet another cold front slides in late Sunday into Monday. It too virtually dry with a reinforcing shot of colder air which keeps temperatures below average the first half of the week. Slowly warming into the 70s and remaining dry through midweek.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
Amber Alert: Missing 1-year-old Georgia boy found safe after SUV stolen
Three people, including two juveniles, were charged in connection to the shooting death of a...
GBI: 3 arrested in Sept. shooting death of teen
Inside the Broken Heart Bakery
Broken Heart Bakery closing after one year of operation
WALB Sports
Thomasville High, TCC reclassification appeals denied
Three people indicted in Albany Homicide
3 indicted in 2020 Albany homicide

Latest News

Weekend sunny and colder
First Alert Weather Friday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Late night rain before drier air returns