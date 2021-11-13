Weekend sunny but colder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind Friday morning’s cold front drier air cleared us out for a beautiful fall day with abundant sunshine and pleasantly warm 70s.

Late tonight into Saturday another cold front slides across SGA. It passes quietly with a reinforcing shot of drier air but also much colder air.

Saturday highs cool mid-upper 60s followed by chilly low-mid 60s Sunday. Downright cold Saturday night as lows drop into the low-mid 30s. That brings a Freeze Watch for our northern counties were sub-freezing temperatures are possible Sunday morning. It’ll be the first freeze and frost of the season.

Expect the chilly air to hold as yet another cold front slides in late Sunday into Monday. It too virtually dry with a reinforcing shot of colder air which keeps temperatures below average the first half of the week. Slowly warming into the 70s and remaining dry through midweek.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.