Radium Springs bridge undergoes renovations

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Radium Springs is getting a makeover. The natural spring is known as one of Georgia’s 7 Natural Wonders.

Dougherty County is now looking to preserve it. WALB News 10′s Nathalie Moreau spoke with the engineering manager for the county, and he said the main goal of the project was to keep the bridge historically accurate.

Radium Springs bridge undergoes renovations(WALB)

“It was originally built in the 1920′s with different applications that we use today so with the help of an architect and a structural engineer, we were able to look at pictures with artwork and a site inspection to sort of figure out how it was built and what materials were used,” said Jeremy Brown, Engineering Manager for Dougherty County Public Works.

Dougherty County plans to finish the bridge in January. And has been updating multiple parts of the springs, including the water, which they recently cleared out and chemically treated.

Radium Springs bridge undergoes renovations(WALB)

